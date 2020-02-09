Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia C. Deatherage. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born June 2, 1927 to William & Catherine Verne O'Neill Heafey. Died December 17, 2019 at her home in Sacramento. Raised in Albany CA. Graduated from St. Joseph's Presentation Academy in 1945. She attended the University of California/ Berkeley & California College of Arts & Crafts. At Cal, she met George William; they married in 1950, moved to Corning, CA, then to Sacramento in 1953. Patricia was a founding member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish & current member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Clarksburg. A lifelong volunteer, she was a member of the Executive Board of Inca Ecuador, Inc. for 15 years. She also volunteered at St. Patrick's & St. Charles Schools as well as Sacramento Food Bank Services. She devoted thousands of volunteer hours to Mercy Hospital Guild & Cosumnes River Patrons Club in a number of offices. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, George W. Deatherage & son-in-law, Thomas W. Brown. Survived by her daughters, Ann Marie Deatherage Bronte (William) & Teresa Deatherage Brown, grandchildren Alanna Bronte Montoya (Michael) of Douglasville, GA, Maura Bronte Gatch (Ryan) of Havre, MT & Matthew Brown of Elk Grove, as well as great-grandchildren Kaden & Cassie Montoya & Cameron & Payton Gatch. Also survived by siblings Thomas F. Heafey of San Francisco & Denise Heafey Wiard of El Sobrante, cousin Adm. Walter M. Locke, Jr (ret) of McLean, VA, a cherished circle of nieces/ nephews, & a family extended by blood, marriage, & agreement. Pat & George traveled the world & enjoyed hosting family, friends, as well as the occasional total stranger as guests. Their home & backyard were the gathering place for events where "more was always merrier." Ann Marie & Teresa extend their deepest gratitude to Janice Rogers, MD (Kaiser SSC), caregivers Maria Moncada & VasevaNasili, & South Sacramento Kaiser Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Clarksburg, at 11 am. Memorials are preferred to -St. Joseph's Catholic Church Building/Maintenance Fund -Cosumnes River Patrons Scholarship Fund -Mercy Hospital Guild

Born June 2, 1927 to William & Catherine Verne O'Neill Heafey. Died December 17, 2019 at her home in Sacramento. Raised in Albany CA. Graduated from St. Joseph's Presentation Academy in 1945. She attended the University of California/ Berkeley & California College of Arts & Crafts. At Cal, she met George William; they married in 1950, moved to Corning, CA, then to Sacramento in 1953. Patricia was a founding member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish & current member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Clarksburg. A lifelong volunteer, she was a member of the Executive Board of Inca Ecuador, Inc. for 15 years. She also volunteered at St. Patrick's & St. Charles Schools as well as Sacramento Food Bank Services. She devoted thousands of volunteer hours to Mercy Hospital Guild & Cosumnes River Patrons Club in a number of offices. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, George W. Deatherage & son-in-law, Thomas W. Brown. Survived by her daughters, Ann Marie Deatherage Bronte (William) & Teresa Deatherage Brown, grandchildren Alanna Bronte Montoya (Michael) of Douglasville, GA, Maura Bronte Gatch (Ryan) of Havre, MT & Matthew Brown of Elk Grove, as well as great-grandchildren Kaden & Cassie Montoya & Cameron & Payton Gatch. Also survived by siblings Thomas F. Heafey of San Francisco & Denise Heafey Wiard of El Sobrante, cousin Adm. Walter M. Locke, Jr (ret) of McLean, VA, a cherished circle of nieces/ nephews, & a family extended by blood, marriage, & agreement. Pat & George traveled the world & enjoyed hosting family, friends, as well as the occasional total stranger as guests. Their home & backyard were the gathering place for events where "more was always merrier." Ann Marie & Teresa extend their deepest gratitude to Janice Rogers, MD (Kaiser SSC), caregivers Maria Moncada & VasevaNasili, & South Sacramento Kaiser Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Clarksburg, at 11 am. Memorials are preferred to -St. Joseph's Catholic Church Building/Maintenance Fund -Cosumnes River Patrons Scholarship Fund -Mercy Hospital Guild Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close