Proud native Sacramentan, Patricia Claire (Hodges) Vincent passed away this week at the age of 92. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Robert J. Vincent; her parents, Edwin and Sophia; her brother, Edwin, and his wife Jean; and various other relatives. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Huish (Stephen); grandchildren, Courtland and Jacqueline; niece, Marian Darrow (Ted); nephew, Kenneth Hodges (Carolyn), and their families. She attended David Lubin Elementary, Kit Carson Middle School, Sacramento High School (class of 1944), Sacramento Junior (City) College, and UC Berkeley. She was a devoted Lifetime Member of the Mercy Hospital Guild, serving on it's Board for over 25 years in various positions; and was an avid tennis player for many, many years at Del Norte Swim and Tennis Club. Remembrances in her name may sent to the donor's choice of charity. At her request, there will be no services.

