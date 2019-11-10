Patricia Carter Barnes died on October 27 from melanoma. She had been home on hospice care for 10 weeks and was taken care of by her loving family. Pat was born in 1940 and grew up in San Anselmo, California. She attended St. Anselm's parish school and Marin Catholic High School. She attended Mary's Help Nursing School in San Francisco and became an RN. While at nursing school, she met Richard and the two were married for 53 years, until his death. They were best friends. She and Richard most recently lived in Diamond Springs before moving to Citrus Heights. She is remembered by her sisters Mary Virginia Newell, Barbara Nelson, and Deborah Carter; by her daughters Kathleen Crusoe, Kellie Barnes, Kerri Krouse; and by her nephew Nicholas Crusoe and niece Amelia Krouse; and by good friends. She will be forever loved and always missed.

