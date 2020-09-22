Patricia Diana Davis Civitello was born on 7/8/1932 and passed peacefully on 9/3/2020 surrounded by her children. She was the daughter of a California native and a Portuguese first-generation, and she lived a very colorful life, full of friends, travel and family. She grew up in both Sacramento and Santa Cruz, where she developed lifelong friendships with cousins, school friends and bridge partners. Pat worked many jobs, from Crocker Bank, retail sales for Joseph Magnin, social work at Arnold Homes for Children, property management in San Francisco, and other jobs in between. In all her employments and callings, she displayed a friendly professionalism, a ready sense of humor, and a deep respect for her fellow employees and clients. Mom had a lively side, and she was known for throwing great neighborhood parties. She loved taking on family in a competitive game of cribbage. Pat moved many times and had a knack for making each new residence truly feel like home. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Civitello. She is survived by her three children, Tom Scott, Carrie (Jim) Donahue, and Mark Lobaugh (Mary) as well as her seven grandchildren, Christine (Nick) Horton, Kathleen (Nate) Becker, Scott Donahue, Caitlin (Joshua) Balthrop, Carlie Scott, John Scott, and Haley Lobaugh; and her five great grandchildren, Isaac, Jack and Joe Horton; Callie Becker; and Hazel Balthrop. Her grandchildren all considered her to be their favorite "partner in crime." Because of the pandemic, Mom's last months were spent largely separated from family in her care facility. Our family would like to thank Walnut House and Green Valley Hospice for their care, professionalism and compassion. A private service will be held at Calvary Cemetery later in the month. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bishop Gallegos Maternity Home at https://bgmhsacramento.org/