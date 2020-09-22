1/
Patricia Diana Civitello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Diana Davis Civitello was born on 7/8/1932 and passed peacefully on 9/3/2020 surrounded by her children. She was the daughter of a California native and a Portuguese first-generation, and she lived a very colorful life, full of friends, travel and family. She grew up in both Sacramento and Santa Cruz, where she developed lifelong friendships with cousins, school friends and bridge partners. Pat worked many jobs, from Crocker Bank, retail sales for Joseph Magnin, social work at Arnold Homes for Children, property management in San Francisco, and other jobs in between. In all her employments and callings, she displayed a friendly professionalism, a ready sense of humor, and a deep respect for her fellow employees and clients. Mom had a lively side, and she was known for throwing great neighborhood parties. She loved taking on family in a competitive game of cribbage. Pat moved many times and had a knack for making each new residence truly feel like home. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Civitello. She is survived by her three children, Tom Scott, Carrie (Jim) Donahue, and Mark Lobaugh (Mary) as well as her seven grandchildren, Christine (Nick) Horton, Kathleen (Nate) Becker, Scott Donahue, Caitlin (Joshua) Balthrop, Carlie Scott, John Scott, and Haley Lobaugh; and her five great grandchildren, Isaac, Jack and Joe Horton; Callie Becker; and Hazel Balthrop. Her grandchildren all considered her to be their favorite "partner in crime." Because of the pandemic, Mom's last months were spent largely separated from family in her care facility. Our family would like to thank Walnut House and Green Valley Hospice for their care, professionalism and compassion. A private service will be held at Calvary Cemetery later in the month. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bishop Gallegos Maternity Home at https://bgmhsacramento.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved