Pat was a direct descendent of Andrew and Phoebe Fogal, who walked from New York to Los Angeles in 1852. Pat was born at home in LA to a large extended family. Her grandma Kate was married three times, so there were many aunts and uncles and cousins. They all survived the Great Depression by living in tents on her Aunt Belle's dairy farm in Thousand Oaks. Her dearest desire as a little girl was to own two dresses. Pat was the first member of her family to attend college. A graduate of Alameda High School; she received her BA from UC, Berkeley; Graduate Certificate in Dietetics from UCSF; and an MA in Holistic Health Care from John Kennedy University. Pat worked at one of the first summer camps for diabetic children in the country, founded by Dr. Mary Olney. This is where she met her future husband Glen Cayler, a medical student at UCSF. In 1971 she started as a volunteer with Meals A La Car, a United Way nonprofit, and she retired in 1991 as the Executive Director. She expanded the program from one kitchen to three regional kitchens, serving hundreds of seniors and shut-ins a hot meal at noon with a cold snack for later. Travel was one of Pat's great passions. She visited every continent except Antarctica. She was a nature lover and member of Nature Conservancy. She loved walking on the American River Parkway. She spent much of her time at her cabin in Plumas County. She enjoyed white water rafting, and made several float trips on the Colorado, Snake, Salmon, and Green Rivers. Pat has five children: Susan, Tom, Nancy, Ken, and Paul, and a daughter Drena Rosa by mutual choice. She is preceded in death by her brothers: Raymond Fletcher and Norman Fletcher. Pat is survived by all her children, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and Drena's daughter and grandson. Also, niece Marsha of Spanish Springs, NV; her step-brother Jack of Lacey, WA; and cousin Dorothy of Juneau, AK. There will be a scattering of her ashes at a later date.



