Patricia Grace Jones, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2 nd at her home in Elk Grove. Patricia was born on July 27th, 1932 in Hardwick, California. She graduated from Laton Joint Union High School in 1949, and from Fresno State University in 1953 where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Patricia was a passionate elementary school teacher, primarily in the Elk Grove Unified School District, where she mentored countless children and student teachers, and where she was recognized as Elk Grove Unified School District's "Teacher of the Year." Patricia married Thomas F. Jones in 1956. She joins Thomas, who passed away in 1996. Together, they had two children, Jamie Jones and Scot Jones, who survive their mother along with Patricia's grandchildren, Jake and Nick Jones. Patricia was much beloved in the community, was a loving and devoted grandmother, and a loyal friend and neighbor. She was an avid reader, loved to knit, was a constant theater goer, and thoroughly enjoyed travelling. For those who would care to join us in celebrating her life, please gather at Capital Stage, 2215 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95816. The celebration will take place Sunday, July 28th beginning at 5 pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019