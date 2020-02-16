Pat passed away February 5, 2020 at the age of 74. A long time resident of Galt, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Rick and her parents Jacinto and Mary Calibo of Thornton, California. Pat is survived by her sisters DeAnna (Tony), Joy, Cindy (Tim), several nieces and nephews and many cousins. She enjoyed living in the country and going on camping trips to the ocean. She will always be remembered for her intellectual curiosity, kindness and compassion. A rosary will be held On Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass in the chapel at St. Mary's Cemetery's in Sacramento.

