Patricia J. Sandbach
Patricia J. (Barry) Sandbach born San Francisco June 15, 1933, died May 27, 2020. Graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart and Lone Mountain College, married William F. Sandbach 1955. Carmichael resident since 1973. She will be missed by her children Lizanne (Gary Fowler), Alison (Brian Scheeler) and Matthew (Trish McGinnis), as well as four grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill and daughter Robin, and her parents Marie (McVanner) and Joseph Barry. Pat's last days were mercifully spent in the loving care of Phoenix Manor Care in Fair Oaks, CA and Bristol Hospice. Her Catholic faith was important to Pat, and remembrances can be made to Our Lady of Assumption Church Food Bank or Wellspring Women's Center.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 31, 2020.
