Apr. 8, 2019 Born in Ogden, UT and raised in Sacramento and Garden Valley, Pat passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short battle with lung cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband Fred and son David, and is survived by her other two children, two daughters -in-law, five grandchildren, and soon to be seven great grandchildren. Patricia worked in the dental field and enjoyed reading, gardening, travel, the outdoors, and the arts. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. For the past 25 years, Pat danced in a number of senior tap dance groups to the delight of audiences of all ages. Her vivacious smile, kind heart, and playful sense of humor will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the California Pioneer Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 788, Placerville, CA 95667 for which Pat was excited to perform living history portrayals before taking ill. A memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of LDS, 7009 Van Maren Lane, Citrus Heights on April 20 at 11:00 am.

