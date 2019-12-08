Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Kozono Mackenroth. View Sign Service Information Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary 96 W El Camino Real Mountain View , CA 94040 (650)-968-4453 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary 96 W El Camino Real Mountain View , CA 94040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Kozono Mackenroth, resident of Mountain View, was born in Sacramento, and grew up living and working on the family farm in West Sacramento, where she was active in 4H and also led cheers for Clarksburg High School sports teams. Patty graduated with a BA in Dance from UC Irvine and moved to New York, performing as a modern dancer with James Cunningham and the Acme Dance Company, and with the Elizabeth Keen Dance Company. She married Donald (Mack) Mackenroth, and later traded in her dancing shoes, joining the accounting department at Hewlett Packard in Corvallis, Oregon. A logistics analyst, she earned an MBA at Santa Clara University and worked in accounting and logistics for HP in Corvallis; Tokyo, Japan; and Palo Alto, California. Patty was an enthusiastic traveler, up for any adventure, whether circumnavigating the globe with a backpack or doing long-distance bicycling through Europe, Japan, and China. After retiring from HP, she enjoyed golf and other pursuits with an informal group of pals nicknamed the Driving Divas of Deep Cliff. Patty was preceded in death by brother Gary, and is survived by husband Mack, brother Donald Kozono, and sister-in-law Marlene Tonai. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m. at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040. Dress is business casual. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation in Patty's name to Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.

