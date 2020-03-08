Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Lee Costa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Lee Costa 81 passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 23, 2020. Born July 11, 1938 to loving parents Leo and Alice Twomey, Pat was the oldest of three children and spent most of her life in the Sacramento area. Pat was a devoted wife and will be remembered for her kind heart, and her devotion to her family and friends. Pat will be missed immensely by those who survived her including her husband Anthony Costa Jr, daughter Debra Pietrowski, granddaughter Victoria Costa and grandson Jacob Costa, sister Ann (Major) Samford, brother Ken (Sharon) Twomey, and many nieces and nephews. Pat lost her only son David Costa two years ago to Fabry's disease. A memorial service will be held on March 13, 2020 - 11:00 a.m. at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church, Wells Chapel, 11427 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church/Youth Activities.

