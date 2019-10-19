Patricia Lee Dennison, 92, of Fair Oaks, CA., died September 26, 2019, with her husband and family by her side. Born in La Jolla, CA., on December 29, 1926. On June 2, 1945, she married her loving husband, then Lt. John L. Dennison, and they were married for over 74 years. From 1955-1957, while in Taipei, Taiwan, Patricia was a member of the women's volunteer organization, which distributed gifts to the Chinese National Army soldiers and their children. This organization was under the leadership of Madame Chaing Kai-Shek. In Taipei, is where Patricia learned to play bridge. Her love of bridge extended throughout her life, belonging to a number of bridge groups. Between 1959-1988, her dedication of volunteering, extended to the American Red Cross in hospitals, on Air Force Bases, where her husband was stationed. With her husband, that served in the Air Force, she traveled the world. Patricia is survived by her husband, John L. Dennison; children, Jill, Sherie, and Bob; grandchildren, Mecca, Eric, Jesse, and Blake. Their spouses, Leslie, Ken, Teresa, Val, and Cassi; great grandchildren, Alexia, Erika, Ashlyn, Bailey, Alexander, Melia, and Curren; great-great grandchild, Jane. Internment, will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, in Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Red Cross. A memorial service and reception, will be Nov. 2, at 11 a.m., Lions Gate Hotel, McClellan Park, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 19, 2019