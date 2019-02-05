Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Thursday, January 31st, 2019, at her home in Carmichael, California, Patricia Lewis Masterson was freed from her pain. She was preceded in death by her parents Jeanette and Seymour Lewis. Trisha left a legacy of kindness, joy, and wonder as gifts to those whom she bid farewell: her loving husband Richard, her son Aaron Wyrick, her brother Dan Lewis (Rhonda Rumrey), her sister Barbara Lewis, the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren Richard brought into her life, and her extended family and many friends. She was also a friend of Bill W. for more than 30 years. While she will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her, her shining smile and our irreplaceable memories of her will live on forever, making Trisha's spirit truly immortal. Even in death, the heartstring never breaks. Funeral services will be private.

1550 Fulton Avenue

Sacramento , CA 95825

