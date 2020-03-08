Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Lou McGuire. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Lou McGuire entered into Life in Detroit, Michigan, 1948 and entered into Rest in Rocklin, CA 2020. Pat graduated from Michigan State University in 1970 and moved to Sacramento, CA in 1981. Pat was a resident of Rocklin, CA since 1988 and worked for the State of California in the Department of Community Housing. Preceded in death by her parents, Doris and George McGuire. Patricia leaves her loving daughter, Roxana McGuire (Carlos), grandchildren, Jacob, Zachary and Aubrielle, Sister Karen Gramm (Gary), Niece Jodi Ray (Joe). Pat loved animals and contributed to many animal charities. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to SPCA or PETA. A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 2610 Sierra Meadow Drive Rocklin, CA on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM. The family would like you to visit Chapel of the Hills Website to leave messages.

Patricia Lou McGuire entered into Life in Detroit, Michigan, 1948 and entered into Rest in Rocklin, CA 2020. Pat graduated from Michigan State University in 1970 and moved to Sacramento, CA in 1981. Pat was a resident of Rocklin, CA since 1988 and worked for the State of California in the Department of Community Housing. Preceded in death by her parents, Doris and George McGuire. Patricia leaves her loving daughter, Roxana McGuire (Carlos), grandchildren, Jacob, Zachary and Aubrielle, Sister Karen Gramm (Gary), Niece Jodi Ray (Joe). Pat loved animals and contributed to many animal charities. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to SPCA or PETA. A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 2610 Sierra Meadow Drive Rocklin, CA on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM. The family would like you to visit Chapel of the Hills Website to leave messages. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2020

