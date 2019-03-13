Patricia M. Gonsalves, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Sacramento, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was surrounded by her beloved husband, devoted caregivers and cherished dogs. Pat was born on September 3, 1929 in Seattle, Washington, the daughter to Carl and Ada Swanberg and the younger sister to Doris (Babe). Pat is survived by her loving husband Edward and her dogs Lady and Honey and numerous friends. Pat moved to Sacramento after she graduated from High School where she met and married her husband of 68 years. She was the love of Edward's life. Pat worked for Hostess/Wonder Bread as a line supervisor and retired after 35 years. She loved to travel and play Canasta. She was an avid dog-lover and rescued many dogs throughout her life. Pat had a wonderful smile and beautiful blue eyes that would light up the entire room. Funeral Services will be held at St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA. on Friday, March 15, 2019, viewing from 9:00-11:00, the Service at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception. Memorial donations in memory of Pat may be made to SPCA, 6201 Florin-Perkins Rd. Sacramento, CA 95828 or the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2019