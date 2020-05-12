Patricia MacLeod
Patricia Heath Kiesling MacLeod, a resident of Eskaton Village in Carmichael, CA passed away in her sleep on April 28, 2020. She was 96 years old. She was born in December 1923 in Robinson, Illinois where she grew up with her parents, Bayard & Beth Heath and brother, Bayard Jr. She graduated from Indiana University where she met her husband, Louis A. Kiesling. They settled in Sacramento, CA in the early 1950s, and raised 2 daughters. She is survived by Beth Butrick (Larry), Sarah Gray (Daniel) and 2 grandsons, Adam (Lindsay) Gray and Kyle Gray. Lou died in June 1988. In January 1993, she married Gordon MacLeod. He preceded her in death. In college, she joined Alpha Chi Omega and was a life-long member. She loved the sport of golf and began playing at the age of 9 yrs. She and Lou were long time members of Valley Hi Country Club. Patricia belonged to Carmichael Presbyterian Church. She also enjoyed the game of bridge throughout her life. Patricia loved Broadway shows, and for many years she traveled to San Francisco with three ladies to see the current Broadway show. She traveled to various countries and states throughout her life. Due to the pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time. Burial is at East Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2020.
