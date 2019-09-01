Los Angeles, CA Patricia ("Patti") Mary Hanley (71) died August 19, 2019. Born in San Francisco and raised in Sacramento, Patti was predeceased by her parents, Philip James Hanley and Maryetta Agnes Fisher Hanley, Patti attended parochial schools and graduated from St. Francis High School. Patti attended Santa Clara University and Stanford University. Patti's career encompassed a wide spectrum of interests; she spent the last years as a contract/internet research analyst with Sony Corporation. Patti was an avid and wide-ranging reader, as her home library reflected and was fascinated by languages and how words and terms "morphed" in meaning and use across cultures. Patti is survived by her brother Michael Hanley (Pat) of Thousand Oaks, CA; sister Paula Jordan (R. Michael) of Landrum, S.C.; Teresa Jacobsen (Jim) of Calistoga, CA; Christine Arrigo of San Diego, CA; and Katy Snyder (David) of Sacramento, CA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews amd a little great niece. A private memorial service is planned for the immediate family.

