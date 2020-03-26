Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Mary (Zencak) Noble. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia M. Noble was born on August 16, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA and passed away peacefully at her home in Fair Oaks on March 9, 2020. Pat will be forever loved and deeply missed by her adoring and loving children; daughters, Carolyn (Mike) and Marianne; sons Michael, Steve (Darlene), Dave (Donna); seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; her sister-in-law Joan Levenite and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Raymond and sisters Phillipa DiGiorgio, Natalie Cox, Helen Cozzone, and brother, Alfred Zencak. Pat was a vivacious, kind, selfless and generous woman with the "gift of gab' and an infectious laugh. She was a gentle soul who saw the good in all and would do anything for anyone. She was a devoted and caring mother and grandmother who took great pride in her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments, volunteering and supporting all their sports and activities. Pat came to Sacramento with Ray as a young military bride in 1950. Soon after, they started their family in Fair Oaks. As a young wife and mother, Pat placed her career on hold while she and her husband raised their children. She was active in many of her children's school activities dedicating much of her time to the church and school. (St. Mel's Catholic Church in Fair Oaks). Once her children reached young adulthood, she returned to work as a cashier clerk at Lucky Supermarket, retiring after 20 years. In their retirement years, Pat and Ray were able to enjoy the life they had long worked for, travelling extensively throughout Europe and the United States, appreciating the many historical landmarks and natural beauty of the lands they visited. Mom loved family gatherings, visitors, Bingo and of course the "flashing" slot machines. We love and miss you Mom but are comforted knowing you are no longer held captive by a tortured mind and body. Once again, your mind and body are your own and you have no memory of the pain and suffering of life as it had become. You are again with your "true love", holding him close dancing to your favorite songs. You are home, Mom, and we will see you both when it's time. The Noble children thank the staff of the Vitas Hospice Team; Alex, Darshana, Clarissa and Mom's devoted caregivers, Lydia, Edna and Lou. Words cannot express our gratitude for Lou's 24/7 dedication and commitment to our Mother for the past two years. Forever our Angel! A rosary and mass will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to in Pat's name or a . We will always love you Mom!

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.