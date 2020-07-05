Patricia "Patti" Opfer born Marvel Patricia Myers on September 25, 1935 in Stuart Hospital at Stuart, Nebraska, delivered by Dr. Wilson and died May 8, 2020 at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Skinner Myers, father Harold (Pat) Myers, husband Ralph Opfer and two children, Timothy and JoEllen. She is survived by children Valerie Gordon (Curtis), Wendy Leivan (Wm.), Lynn Lawson (Gregg), Son in law Robert Shanks (husband of JoEllen), Randall Opfer (Julie), Christopher Opfer (Barbara), and Kelly Schooner (Doug), 18 grand children and 8 great grandchildren, 3 brother in laws, one sister in law and their spouses, plus many nieces and nephews. She and her husband, Ralph, were married on June 5,1953 in Long Pine, Nebraska, and ran a country store and Post Office at Mariaville, Nebraska until moving to California in 1957. They lived in Southern California until 1998 when they moved to Sacramento. They both graduated from Rock County High School in Bassett, Nebraska, he in 1949 and she in 1953. She was a stay at home Mom until the children were all in school, then worked for 25 years as a bridal consultant and craft class teacher at a paper goods store. She and her husband were both active in their church, Camp Fire Girls, Boy Scouts and little league baseball. They also enjoyed collecting antiques and going to yard sales. She loved cats and collected cat figurines. She was involved in all kinds of artistic activities sewing, crocheting, doll making, watercolor painting and crafts. She was a lifelong fan of the L.A. Dodgers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.



