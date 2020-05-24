Patricia Parada
Patricia Jean Parada "Grammie" was a native of Sacramento. She passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 at the age of 90 with her family by her side. Born on April 15, 1930 to Elvis and Elizabeth Feil. Pat lived an enjoyable life and wore many hats throughout her amazing journey. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Frank Parada. She was extremely loving and proud of her two daughters, Kathy Gabbert (Jerry), Janet Shepard (Rick). A loving Grandmother to Nicole Shepard (Troy Laird), Brandon Shepard (Mandy) and Great Grandmother to Stella, Sierra, Savannah, and Ryder who filled her heart with such love and joy. She is survived by her brother Kenneth Feil (Phyllis) and numerous cousins, family members and friends. Grammie was loved by many and will never be forgotten. Services will be private. For more information about her celebration of life, please contact Nicole (916-396-4792) or Brandon (916-479-1936).

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 24, 2020.
