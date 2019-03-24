Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Pat" Paschal. View Sign

Passed away on March 19, 2019, in her home of 60 years in Sacramento, CA. She will be greatly missed by her children: Terry (Sondra), Jeff (Jan), Garry (Vicki), Leanne (Cory), 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, extended family, and countless friends. Pat was born in Enderlin, ND on October 21, 1932, and married the love of her life, Keith Paschal, on June 6, 1952. They are now together holding hands, once again. She loved her family, friends, and faith. She was an active member at Our Lady of Assumption (OLA) Parish. Rosary/vigil will be held at Calvary Chapel in Citrus Heights, CA, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 7 pm with visitation starting at 6 pm. A funeral mass will be at OLA on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10 am followed by the burial at Calvary. OLA is located at 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, CA. In memory of Pat, please consider donating to OLA's St. Vincent de Paul Food Locker, as she worked there every Thursday.

