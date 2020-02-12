Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Holsinger) Philbin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born January 12, 1925, at Sutter Hospital, in Sacramento, CA, to Henry & Genevieve Holsinger. Joined her beloved husband of 50 years, James Philbin, in heaven on January 20, 2020. She is greatly missed by her children, Cathe Torgerson, Barry Philbin & Pearl Beavers, and Robert & Linda Philbin. Adored grandmother of Peter & Kelly Carrillo, Emily, Chris, James, Michael, & David Philbin, Michael & Carrie Pattison, and Amy Kaspari; 9 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren, and her much loved caregiver and friend, Isei Tora. She is also survived by her brother, Samuel Holsinger, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two brothers, Richard and Robert Holsinger. She worked for the State of California, and Siskiyou and Sacramento Counties, retiring from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors in the early 1980s. In retirement, Pat and Jim travelled around the United States, Canada, and Ireland and played Duplicate Bridge as Life Masters. Patricia was an incredible wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone who knew her. A funeral mass and reception to follow will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, CA. Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans or SPCA.

