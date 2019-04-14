Patricia Rae Moore Howard (Pat) died surrounded by family on March 25th in Sacramento, California. Born on November 20, 1925 in Los Angeles General Hospital, she was the daughter of Ruth Hanna Moore and Merle Melville Moore. Pat spent her childhood in the refinery towns of El Segundo and Richmond. Pat received her BA from University of the Pacific in 1947, her M.Ed. in 1972 from Sacramento State University and her Ph.D. from the Fielding Institute in 1978. Pat was a dynamic and effective teacher in the Sacramento Unified School District. Writing three books on the Hmong, Mien, and ethnic Laotian cultures, she enabled many teachers to better understand and teach students from these backgrounds. A Unitarian Universalist for more than 60 years, Pat embraced its social justice activism. She loved classical music and felt it deeply. Her curiosity and compassion were boundless. Pat is survived by her five children: Sharon Howard (Takefumi) of Lake Mary FL, Guila Muir (Rebecca) of Seattle WA, Hal Howard (Charlotte) of Whittier CA, Kim O'Brien (Steve) of Wilmington NC, and Hugh Howard (Tracy) of Sacramento CA, and her beloved grandchildren: Ariel, Christine, Scott, and Katia. There will be no memorial service. Please honor Pat by supporting your favorite non-profit organization, including the Sierra Club and . "to live in this world you must be able to do three things to love what is mortal; to hold it against your bones knowing your own life depends on it; and, when the time comes to let it go, to let it go" -Mary Oliver
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Rae Moore "Pat" Howard.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019