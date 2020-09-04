Patricia "Pat" Ruth Hill was born on August 8, 1930 in Waurika, Oklahoma to Samuel and Marion White. She passed away on July 14, 2020 of Covid 19 at the age of 89. Pat was a kind and generous person. She never hesitated to help anyone in need and always gave money or food to homeless people living on the street. She was passionate about sewing and enjoyed making beautiful quilts. She would meet on Thursdays with her friends from her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Florin Ward), and make quilts and hats to be donated to charity. She was also passionate about gardening and grew beautiful flowers and delicious vegetables. She volunteered at the Family History Center and at the Bishop's Storehouse. She was employed with Pacific Bell in San Francisco for 22 years. After retiring in 1992 she moved to Sacramento to be closer to her family. Pat was the last member of her immediate family and was preceded in death by her 3 sisters, Dorothy Long, Betty Pate and Jimmie Johnson and her Brother, Garland White. She is also preceded in death by 2 of her sons, Danny Hill and Charles (Charlie) Hill. She has 3 living adult children, Dennis Hill of Norman Oklahoma, and Sharon Smith and Paula Johnson of Sacramento. She has 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She unconditional loved all 4 generations her family. Fly away to glory Pat. A Celebration of Life to honor Pat will be held in Sacramento at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Her interment will be at a future date at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, Ca. when it is safe to travel. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food banks to help feed the homeless people or anyone in need.



