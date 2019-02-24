Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ruth "Pat" Wiesner. View Sign

Born in Green Bay, WI, on April 24, 1928, and peacefully passed away at her longtime family home in Sacramento at the age of 90 on February 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Pat was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Walter "Jack" Wiesner, and both of her siblings. Pat is survived by three sons, three daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Pat taught preschool for many years, worked as a legal secretary, and was a supervisor of voting precincts for Sacramento County. Pat loved her family, assisting with their schooling and education, and spending time at Donner Lake with her loving husband. Pat adored her beloved Green Bay Packers ever since she was a small child when she attended Packer games with her father who worked the games as a Green Bay police officer long before the days of Lambeau Field. Pat will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery following a family service there where she will be reunited with her husband. Go Packers!!

