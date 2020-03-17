Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Sills. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Anne Sills, née Saunders, left this world on March 13, 2020. Mrs. Sills was born in Rochester, New York on January 2, 1927, the third of three children of Charles and Catherine Murray Saunders. Patricia attended Our Lady of Mercy High School and Bryant and Stratton College. In 1951, she joined the Foreign Service and served as personal secretary to six ambassadors in Alexandria, Egypt, Mexico City, Paris, Brussels, Washington, DC, and Lisbon. When she retired in 1977, Patricia returned to Rochester, NY and cared for her parents until their deaths in 1986. She became a close friend of Rochelle Kashtan, who owned a small shop in Rochester where she worked for several years. In 1989, Patricia relocated to Sacramento to be near her brother, Murray A. Saunders and his wife Doris. She worked for the law firm of Jean McEvoy, who became a wonderful friend. In 2004, Patricia retired and married widower, Thomas Allen Sills and they lived in the North Natomas community of Heritage Park. Her beloved husband Tom died in 2010. Patricia is survived by her treasured step-family: Ed and Wynette Sills, Catherine Sills, Rosemarie and Pike Oliver, Sara and Jim Kersting, Katelyn, Jessica, and Andrew Sills, Blake and Paul Oliver, and Thomas Oliver, as well as her nieces Barbara (Kate Tucker) Laney, Sharon (Rick) Schnell, and Debra (Marshall) Brown, and nephew Mark (Ann) Saunders, as well as several cherished great-nieces and nephews. A private requiem Mass and burial service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sacramento Food Bank or a .

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations