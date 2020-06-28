Patricia Smith Ontjes
Patricia Smith Ontjes passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Mom was born in Iowa on September 23, 1937 (her mother's 21st birthday) to Grace and Tom Smith. Being the daughter of a military man, mom lived in many parts of the country before arriving in Colusa, CA. Very outgoing, social and academically inclined, mom was in student government, cheerleading and a host of other school activities. Patty went to CSU Chico and graduated with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in Corning, CA and then moved to Sacramento. It is here she met the love of her life, Jim Ontjes. They taught together at Arden School and began dating in 1963. Mom would reminisce about the card games in the teacher's lounge, the bowling tournaments on Tuesday night, basking in the glow of their courtship. Mom's teaching career touched the lives of many children, some of whom would write college essays about the impact that her caring nature and sense of humor had on their success. In addition to the lifetime friends she met at Arden School, mom was blessed to have met her "gang" of close friends from Cerebral Palsy Guild and The Assistance League. Patty is survived by her daughters Lynn and Ann, her son Matthew, her sons-in-law Dwight Stoddard and Michael Poe and her three grandchildren, Dwight and Olivia Stoddard and Caroline Poe. We will miss her terribly, but know she is with our father in heaven, smiling down on all of us.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
