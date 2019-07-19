Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Zucca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Age 94 of Roseville, California, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her son, John and wife Marina; son Theodore and wife Kelly, grandchildren Robert, Theodore, Caitlyn and Jordan and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 1998 and her daughter, Marcia in 2005. She is also survived by her long-term companion, Mr. Pete Peters, with whom she formed a deep bond after the death of her husband. Born in Kaukana, Wisconsin, to immigrants from the Netherlands, she was the sixteenth child of William and Katherine Van Lieshout. Patsy was a loving mother and wife. She met her husband, Dr. John Zucca, while she was a cadet nurse during World War II in Wisconsin. While the war was still going on, the young couple moved to the west coast and eventually settled in Burlingame, California, to raise their family. While living in Burlingame, Patsy took up golf which became her primary free-time passion. She and John were members of Green Hills Country club in Millbrae where she was active in the club's social life including being Captain of the Ladies Group for a year. Patsy and John moved to Roseville in the early 1980s where they joined Sierra View Country Club where she was also quite active in the club's social life including being Captain of the Women Golfers in 1999. After moving to Roseville, she and John traveled extensively taking many cruises all over the world. Several years after John passed away, Patsy took up traveling again with Pete and they enjoyed many years together. Patsy was very generous to her family. When not golfing, she would take the family on cruises and vacations to Hawaii, Caribbean, and the Mexican Riviera. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and loyal friend to many. A celebration of life is being planned from 2 to 4 pm on August 16, 2019, at Sierra View Country Club in Roseville, California. Please contact

