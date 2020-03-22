On Nov. 7, 2019, Patrick (Pat) A. Green, passed away at the age of 45 from ongoing health problems. Born on April 22, 1974 to Leia Stinnett and Robert W. Green. He is survived by his father and his mother, his sister Christina M. Green, stepmother Jane A Green, stepfather Douglas Stinnett, grandmother Annie Dryden, and Aunts and Uncles. Preceded in death, his sister Stacy (Warren) Turner, and brother Michael A Green. Patrick attended El Camino High School and American River College. He graduated from Oakland's prestigious California College of the Arts with a B.A. Degree in Fine Arts. Patrick worked many years as an accomplished plumber for Buds Plumbing and recently for Sacramento City Unified School District. His work supported his life's love of painting, and his hobby of fishing on the American River. Patrick made friends easily and many have his unique art work. The river was serene and relaxing for Patrick, he is now with his brother Michael, fishing on the River of Eternal Life with God in Heaven. A Celebration of Life is to be held on April 18, 2020

