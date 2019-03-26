May 24, 1958 - March 15, 3019 GONE FROM EARTH BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN 60 years of good advice and good living. Married to Corinne Sarellana Crawley, Natural father to Gary B. Crawley (Cheryl); Dad to Peter "PJ", Dominic and Katie Kennedy. Son of Michael Edward (deceased) and Patsy Sue Crawley. Brother Dan (Joanne) Crawley; Sisters Chrissy (Joe) Newman and Kathy (Joe) Gaylord. Natural grandfather to Austin Crawley; grandfather to Violet Kennedy, Michael, Desiree and Dylon Wilhite. So many special friends and relatives. For further information please see www.dignitymemorial.com "Obituaries". Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 30, 2019, 12:00 pm, Lion's Hall, 107 Sutter Ave, Roseville, CA 95678
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 26, 2019