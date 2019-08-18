Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Gavin Zirbel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick Gavin Zirbel passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2019 in Grass Valley, California with his family at his bedside. He was born on 11/18/63 to Dr. Clyde and Margaret Zirbel in Tokyo, (Tachikawa AFB), Japan. Patrick was raised in Sacramento attending Rio Americano HS (81) and Barclay College, earning a degree in Paralegal Studies. He was employed in the insurance field, working at USSA as a injury claims adjuster until moving to Bozeman, Montana in 2007. His hobbies included drawing ( Rock n Roll cartoons ), playing bass guitar, moto cross, and skiing. While living in Bozeman, he cared for his parents and their Golden Retrievers, Kelly and Gus, enjoyed extended family and, found joy fly fishing on the Madison River. Patrick returned to the Loomis /Auburn area in 2013 with his parents who required additional support and to spend time with his children. Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, John Martin Zirbel (2013) and by his parents, Dr. Clyde and Margaret Zirbel (2018). He was extremely proud of his son, Gavin Patrick Zirbel (24) and his daughter, Miranda Margaret Zirbel (21) " I love my kids more than they can ever understand. "He leaves behind his sister, Gretchen Zirbel Trowbridge (Don) of Loomis, brother, Clyde "Trace" Zirbel of Sacramento, CA, and many nephews and nieces. Patrick and his family wish to express gratitude to Dan Hudson of Grass Valley, CA for offering Patrick a true friendship of compassion and encouragement in his last year of life. A celebration of Patrick's life will be held at Sunset Hills in Bozeman, Montana on August 22, Thursday at 4 PM.

Patrick Gavin Zirbel passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2019 in Grass Valley, California with his family at his bedside. He was born on 11/18/63 to Dr. Clyde and Margaret Zirbel in Tokyo, (Tachikawa AFB), Japan. Patrick was raised in Sacramento attending Rio Americano HS (81) and Barclay College, earning a degree in Paralegal Studies. He was employed in the insurance field, working at USSA as a injury claims adjuster until moving to Bozeman, Montana in 2007. His hobbies included drawing ( Rock n Roll cartoons ), playing bass guitar, moto cross, and skiing. While living in Bozeman, he cared for his parents and their Golden Retrievers, Kelly and Gus, enjoyed extended family and, found joy fly fishing on the Madison River. Patrick returned to the Loomis /Auburn area in 2013 with his parents who required additional support and to spend time with his children. Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, John Martin Zirbel (2013) and by his parents, Dr. Clyde and Margaret Zirbel (2018). He was extremely proud of his son, Gavin Patrick Zirbel (24) and his daughter, Miranda Margaret Zirbel (21) " I love my kids more than they can ever understand. "He leaves behind his sister, Gretchen Zirbel Trowbridge (Don) of Loomis, brother, Clyde "Trace" Zirbel of Sacramento, CA, and many nephews and nieces. Patrick and his family wish to express gratitude to Dan Hudson of Grass Valley, CA for offering Patrick a true friendship of compassion and encouragement in his last year of life. A celebration of Patrick's life will be held at Sunset Hills in Bozeman, Montana on August 22, Thursday at 4 PM. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close