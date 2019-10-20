Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick J. Hassey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick John Hassey, age 54, went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2019. He leaves behind his daughters Yesenia and Hannah, his father F. Patrick, his uncle John Schiro, his former wife Sonia Hassey and four siblings: Peter, Anne, Alexis and Felix. Patrick Hassey served as a correctional officer and then later in the Department of Justice. Patrick fought courageously for his health for over 20 years as he faced brain cancer and other complications that would proceed throughout the years. He fought hard and relentlessly for his daughters. His story is an inspiration to many as he never gave up, despite his declining health. He will forever be known for being head strong in his fight and incredibly loving towards his family. He was preceded in death by his mother Jane Ramirez. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Aff. Cremation and Funeral Center, 4750 Beloit Dr, Sacramento 95838.

