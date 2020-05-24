Captain Patrick Lowry Boltinghouse US Army - June 29, 1944 Phoenix, AZ - Feb. 21, 2020 in his own bed as he wanted - Sac., CA Patrick was a man of his times. He was raised in "the fortress" as an Army brat by the post-World War Two generation. He understood the Cold War, stepped up to fight three times for America in Southeast Asia, once with the Special Forces, twice as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, won the Bronze Star (with Valor device), and came back as a poster boy for Post Traumatic Stress (PTSD) as a result. He never felt adequately welcomed or appreciated by his country. As his VA psychiatrist, once said, "calm waters do not a good sailor make" and combat changes a man. Patrick lived his life in accordance with the Cadet Honor Code of West Point, where a man does not lie, cheat or steal, and when he found others wanting in that regard Patrick did not suffer fools gladly, and neither do we. In his later years Pat played Santa Claus, not only for our former Governor Deukmejian, but at the Macy's Parade in San Francisco, and played the part, so well, for many a child in hospitals throughout our area, something of which he was justifiably proud. "Those who stand and wait also serve" ...and suffer the consequences. Patrick is survived by three loving siblings, Philip, Pamela (Wilbur), and Paul, who struggled to understand him along with his four wives; Ann, Patricia, Rita and Pam, his daughters, Ellen and Lori, his two grandchildren whom he never met, Henry and Violet, his Cousin Glenda from Arizona who knew him as well as any of us, three generations of nieces and nephews that gave him happiness by being their avuncular Uncle Daddy-o, as well as the two generations of Green Berets of our family he inspired, and helped through their time in the barrel. Captain Boltinghouse bravely dealt with disabling injuries sustained in service of his country, both physical and psychological. We loved him, and for all of his faults we shall remember the better angels of his nature. As per his wishes, there will be no services and his ashes will be scattered in a lovely California location yet to be determined. Remembrances can be made to disabled veterans support groups.



