Patrick McKoy

October 21, 2020

Sparks, Nevada - Patrick John McKoy March 17, 1933- October 21, 2020, Sparks NV –The family of Patrick John McKoy sadly announces the passing of our beloved father. Pat was born in Minneapolis MN and resided in Sacramento for over 50 years. He served as a First Class Petty Officer in the United States Naval Reserve from 1951-1959 and was an Architect with the State of California for 41 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Victor and Rosella McKoy, son Larry, brother Jim and sister Patricia. Pat is survived by his wife Mitzie; children Steve (Dianne), Kevin (Jackie dec.), Mickey (Cindy), Julie (John) and Sean (Wendy); step-children Day (Bill), Bev (Lee), and Victor; brother to Beverly Westbrook, and Elaine Owens; grandfather to 12; great grandfather to 10 and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat was a wonderful man who touched so many lives. He always put family first, made plenty of sacrifices and enjoyed life thoroughly. He will deeply be missed by family, friends and all who knew him.

Always in our hearts Dad…until we meet again. A private service (immediate family only) will be held at Our Mother of Sorrow Cemetery in Sparks, NV.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store