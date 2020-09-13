1/1
Patrick Owen Coffey
June 20, 1951 - September 6, 2020
Patrick is survived by his wife of 47 years, Valerie; daughter Lisa R. Kelley (Ken) of Arkansas, son Jared P. Coffey of New Zealand; grandsons Norman, Owen and Jared J. Coffey; granddaughters Adelynd and Arasyndra Kelley; loving brother Michael; mother-in-law Nancy Rodriguez and sister-in-law Kelly Rodriguez. Patrick is preceded in death by his father Jack and mother Martha Jean Chance. Patrick was an excellent auto mechanic for 25 years before retiring due to his health. I will forever hold my husband in my heart. Please sign the guestbook at nicoletticuljisherberger.com

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home
5401 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95819
9164517284
