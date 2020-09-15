Patrick is survived by his wife of 47 years, Valerie; daughter Lisa R. Kelley (Ken) of Arkansas, son Jared P. Coffey of New Zealand; grandsons Norman, Owen and Jared J. Coffey; granddaughters Adelynd and Arasyndra Kelley; loving brother Michael; mother-in-law Nancy Rodriguez and sister-in-law Kelly Rodriguez. Patrick is preceded in death by his father Jack and mother Martha Jean Chance. Patrick was an excellent auto mechanic for 25 years before retiring due to his health. I will forever hold my husband in my heart. Please sign the guestbook at nicoletticuljisherberger.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 15, 2020.