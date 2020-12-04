Dr. Saunders was a great man. He was a great Radiologist and teacher, I learned so much from him. I've got so many memories of him, but the thing I will remember most was the presence he had when he walked into a room. He was someone that that commanded respect and believe me, he got it! He was someone I admired and held in high regard. He will be missed. To Nan and the Saunders family I offer you my deepest and sincerest condolences. Dr. Patrick Saunders will forever be a part of our Radiology Family. RIP Dr. Saunders.

Pardeep Bains

Coworker