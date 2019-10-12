Patsy Anne Snooks, wife of predeceased Claude Taylor Snooks, died October 4, 2019 after the battle with old age. "Not for sissies" she would say. Survived by her son, Loren Snooks, her daughter and grandchildren: Marcus, Gwendolyn & Taylor Hodgson; as well as Hilary & Morgan Taylor. Pat had an inner fire dedicated to giving back to the community, shown by her years on the board of the Crocker Art Museum organizing events She spent many loving years supporting her grandchildren; passing down her knowledge and talents, offering them different ways to find happiness. The memory of Pat's kindness and warmth live on in those she shared her life with. May she rest in peace.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 12, 2019