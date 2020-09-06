Patsy "Patti" Jean Winfield passed away at her home on August 17, 2020 at age 77. She was born on April 17, 1943 in Hawthorne, NV, the youngest child of George David and Mary (Duper) Downs. She grew up in Sacramento, moving to the Fresno area as a teenager, where she attended Clovis and McLane High Schools. As a teen, she was in the school choir and enjoyed singing with her brother Donald while he played guitar. At 17, she won the Miss Fresno National Guard pageant. After marrying Floyd Winfield, they moved to North Sacramento and then to Rio Linda, where she raised her children and lived for the rest of her life. As a young woman, she enjoyed attending Slavonian picnics in Sacramento with her mother and aunts. For more than 25 years, she worked at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Sacramento and remained a Coke fan after retirement. Patsy was hard working, taking pride in maintaining her house and her yard. She was interested in antiques and biographies, watching classic moviesGone with the Wind being her favorite, and listening to a wide range of music, especially country songs by Hank Williams and Patsy Cline. Her hobbies included knitting, embroidery, and the occasional trip to the casino. In her later years, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, art coloring books, and spending time with her kitties. She is survived by her brother John Svilarich and wife Mary; her brother George Donald Downs and wife Elaine; her daughter Shellena Peck, husband Derek, and their children Whitney, Kayla, and Colter; her son Melvin Winfield, wife May, and their daughter, Laci; and her daughter Kari Winfield and husband Carl Carlson. A memorial service will be held on September 8, 2020 at 10 am at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento.



