Patsy Lum Ching passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 at age 92. She was born on March 13, 1927 in Courtland, CA to the late Sing Lum Chew and Ching Gum Wah. Patsy is survived by sister Janny Chan, son John, daughter Sharon (Chuck), and numerous nieces and nephews. Patsy was preceded in death by husband David, sister Florence Ng and brothers Chester, Kern, and Lawrence. Patsy grew up in the California Delta and worked on the family farms. She attended Courtland Oriental Grammar School. After graduation from Galt High School, she attended Merritt Business College and Sacramento Junior College. She then worked for the US Corp of Engineers and California State Controller's Office. In 1955, she married and later left the workforce to raise her children. From 1970-1987, she worked for the County of Sacramento. Patsy's main focus was her family. She was known for her gentle, unselfish, quiet nature. She loved hummingbirds. She enjoyed playing shuffleboard and travel. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Triple-R Adult Day Program, Sunrise of Carmichael, and Season's Hospice for their compassion and support. A visitation will be held at East Lawn Andrews & Greilich Mortuary, 3939 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820 on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:00 11:00 am. Interment will be for the immediate family. Donations may be made in memory of Patsy Ching to: Triple-R Adult Day Program, 915 27th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816.

