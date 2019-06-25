Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Anthony Lundholm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Lundholm passed away on June 9, 2019, following a brief illness. He was 74. A Sacramento resident, Paul valued his family members above all else, enjoying their company and taking great pride in their many accomplishments. He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Trinda, and their son, Elliott. He is also survived by his four adult children, whom he adored: Timothy (Katherine); Benjamin (Ruchi); Samuel; and Margaret Vieira (Jeremy). Additionally, he is survived by four grandchildren, Brendan Luna; Sweetpea, Valerie and Cricket Vieira; a brother, Robert Lundholm (Mary, deceased); a sister, Dona Akers (Jesse); a niece, Elizabeth La Rue (Morgan); a nephew, Cody Spurlock (Arielle); and many other family members and friends. Paul's parents, Wesley Lundholm and Marion Davies met in London during WWII when Wesley was a pilot in the Army Air Corps and Marion served in the ATS (Auxiliary Territorial Service) in the British Army . They married in Wales, where Paul was born on Dec. 2, 1944. When Paul was 14 months old, he and his mother sailed to America, and the family lived in several cities, finally settling in Dixon. Paul graduated from Dixon High School and attended UC Davis, but was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1967. In military training, he earned the designation of airborne ranger, and served for more than a year as a master sergeant, leading a platoon through many firefights and participating in several rescue missions of fellow soldiers. He earned the Silver Star, the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and many other military honors. When he returned to the United States, he completed his bachelor's degree at UC Davis while working as a " lamb man" at Mace Meat in Dixon. As his first four children were growing up, he began his 32-year career with the state of California at the Employment Development Department, where he was a fraud examiner and manager. During this time, he also earned two master's degrees in economics and business administration. He took a break from his state career to start a mortgage company in Dixon, which he ran successfully for several years. He later returned to the state as an auditor at the State Controller's Office. He graduated from the police academy and rose up to the position of senior special investigator, helping to solve many white-collar crimes against the state of California. After retiring from the state, Paul also enjoyed a 13-year career at the Sacramento County Assessor's Office, where he worked as an associate auditor-appraiser in the Personal Property Division. During most of his various careers, Paul simultaneously served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 37 years. Besides working hard, Paul also made time for reading, the Giants, the 49ers, travel, keeping up with politics, supporting progressive causes, solving crossword puzzles, hanging with his cat and heartily laughing at every opportunity. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, at Milton Carpenter Funeral Home, 569 N. First St., Dixon. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road in Dixon. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Olde Vets Hall, 231 N. First St., Dixon.

