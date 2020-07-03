1/1
Paul David Brelje
Paul David Brelje, Born on January 26, 1964 in Orange, California; passed away on June 11, 2020, at the age of 56. Paul graduated from Bella Vista High school and California State University, Sacramento. He is survived by his brother Philip (wife Kathy), his sister Patricia (husband Mike), and his two children, Jacob and Daniel. Paul was a good christian man who enjoyed watching sports and fishing with his friends. He was a hard working man, devoted to his children and to his job at Viking Drillers, where he worked for 35 years. He frequently volunteered as an auxiliary at the VFW in Fair Oaks. He was taken before his time, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Family and Friends are invited to a celebration of life on July 18th at 10 AM at Faith Lutheran Church in Fair Oaks.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 3, 2020.
