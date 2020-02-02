On January 15, 2020, in Elk Grove, California, Paul E. Levingston passed away peacefully, aged 83. Paul is survived by his loving daughter Julie Jukoski and husband John, of New Jersey. He is also survived by his sister M. Carol Lozano, of Arizona. Devoted grandfather to John, Alexander, Mikolaj, Zachariah, and Ezekiel Jukoski. Also survived by former wife Donna Drobnick Levingston, of New Jersey. Born in Redlands, California to Carl and Martha Harrison Levingston. Paul worked for the California Dept of Food and Agriculture and the U.S. Dept of Agriculture. The graveside service will take place at Sylvan Cemetery 7401 Auburn Blvd Citrus Heights, CA on Monday, February 10 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Placer SPCA. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons.

