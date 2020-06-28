On Monday, June 22, 2020 we lost an incredibly kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Paul Edward Menz. Paul was born on June 8th, 1951 and was a deeply devoted, proud father and husband. Paul leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Patricia, his son, Tim, his daughter, Rachel, and granddaughter, Cecilia. He was the older brother of Mary, Michael, and Mark. Paul and Pat spent their happy marriage in Sacramento where they were active members of their church, the Capitol As car club, enjoyed volunteering at Sutter's Fort, and spending time with their large circle of friends and family. Paul led by example as someone who was always willing to lend a hand or a smile. Paul will be dearly missed. His family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to the Lymphoma And Leukemia Society. Due to COVID-19, there will not be an immediate memorial but the family plans to celebrate Paul in the fall. In addition, we hope that if you crack open a cold Dr. Pepper or see a Model A driving down the road, you think fondly of Paul. Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons, Funeral Directors Since 1897.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.