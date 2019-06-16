Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul F. Gulyassy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul F. Gulyassy, of Davis passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born August 5, 1928 in Bridgeport, Conn. to Hungarian parents and attended undergraduate school at Yale University and medical school at Columbia University, graduating from both with honors. In 1956 Paul enlisted in the US Army, serving in the US Army Medical Corps, at Fort Knox, Ken. After an honorable discharge, Paul moved to San Francisco to complete his medical residency at UC San Francisco. Dr. Gulyassy spent the next decade-plus as a member of the medical research teams that developed and advanced kidney dialysis into the outstanding treatment it is today. In 1972, Paul was recruited to create and head the Nephrology Division of the Department of Internal Medicine at the UC Davis Medical Center. Paul stayed on the UCD faculty, teaching, conducting research, and seeing patients for the next twenty-two years. He retired Professor Emeritus of Internal Medicine in 1994 and an Endowed Professorship was established in his honor. In addition to his work, Paul loved to travel, attend plays and concerts, visit museums, art exhibits and nice restaurants. He also enjoyed reading, piano playing, hiking, skiing and tennis. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Helen Gulyassy (née Mihalich), sister Martha Brennan (Luke Brennan), his brothers Laurence Gay (Harriet), and George Gulyassy. He is survived by his loving wife, June Gulyassy (née Applegarth) their daughters Adrienne Gulyassy (Tara Cronin) and Susan Dalton (Christopher); and his grandsons Tyler and Trevor Dalton. He is also survived by his brother Robert Gary of San Diego and several nieces and nephews. The Gulyassy family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Carlton Senior Living, Davis; the doctors at Family Medicine, Sutter Medical Group, Davis; and the Sutter Health Hospice Care team. A celebration of Dr. Paul F. Gulyassy's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Paul F. Gulyassy Professorship at the UC Davis Department of Internal Medicine. Checks can be made out to the UC Davis Foundation, with "Paul F. Gulyassy Professorship" in the memo field and mailed to: Health Sciences Development & Alumni Relations 4900 Broadway, Suite 1830 Sacramento, CA 95820 Credit card donations may be made by calling (916) 734-9421

