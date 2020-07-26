Or Copy this URL to Share

Born October 3, 1950 in Abiquiu, NM. Passed away surrounded by his loving family, July 13, 2020 in Elk Grove, CA. Worked for John and Cheryl Cox, owners of STL for 43+ yrs. He liked outdoor Sports. Favorite were Golfing & Fishing. Preceded in death by Parents Anselmo & Manuelita Martinez and Sisters Lita & Mary. Survived by his Son: Joseph Martinez. Brothers: Joe and Herman Martinez; Sisters: Cassie Nagel and Mary Kidwell; & many loving Friends & Relatives. Due to COVID-19, Family will have Private Funeral Services.



