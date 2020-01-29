Paul G. Seites, M.D., loving husband, father of three children and two grandchildren, passed away on January 12, 2020 at the age of 64. He was born in Michigan to Paul and Nancy Seites. He graduated from Wayne State University with a Doctor of Medicine degree and was a physician with UC Davis Medical Group (Elk Grove-Laguna) for 23 years. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. He is survived by his devoted wife Jeanie Seites, his children, son Trevor (Leslie and grandchildren Benjamin and Rebecca), daughter Sydnee (Taylor) and son Drake (Marcie). Paul was an avid fan of NHRA drag racing and he loved music, especially the blues. He was known for his smile and his kind and compassionate nature. Funeral service to be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11:00 am at Herberger Funeral Chapel located at 9101 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, California.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 29, 2020