Paul Gillam Myers passed away on April 12. He is survived by his wife of 67-years, Evelyn Myers (Boyer), children Patricia, John, Sharon and Ron; and (10) grandchildren. Viewing (10 am) and memorial services (11 am) will be held on Friday, April 19, at First Baptist Church of N Sacto, 2601 Del Paso Blvd. A celebration of life will be held at the same location, after the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church's memorial fund will be accepted.
|
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 17, 2019