Paul Gillam Myers

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Gillam Myers.

Paul Gillam Myers passed away on April 12. He is survived by his wife of 67-years, Evelyn Myers (Boyer), children Patricia, John, Sharon and Ron; and (10) grandchildren. Viewing (10 am) and memorial services (11 am) will be held on Friday, April 19, at First Baptist Church of N Sacto, 2601 Del Paso Blvd. A celebration of life will be held at the same location, after the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church's memorial fund will be accepted.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.