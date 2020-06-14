Paul passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on June 2, 2020, five days short of his 96th birthday. He is survived by his wife of 74 years Delores Caravallo, daughter Victoria Caravallo, son Paul H Caravallo Jr and daughter-in-law Diana Caravallo, brothers Peter, Archie, Freddie, and sister Dolly. Also grandchildren James, Geoff, Jason and Jonathon Caravallo, Eric Brookey and Sonny Cacciabaudo. Preceded in death by daughter Toni Ann Brookey, brothers Sabeo, Albert, Domingo, Henry, and his sister Vivian, parents Savior, and Adeline Caravallo. Paul was a veteran of WWII and a double Purple Heart recipient. He enjoyed many years of retirement traveling with his wife to Idaho and Canada on many fishing trips and spending many relaxing winters in Desert Hot Springs CA with his wife and many friends. Paul will always be in our hearts and missed greatly by his family and friends. Due to COVID-19 interment at the Veterans Cemetery in Dixon CA will be announced at a later date. For more information, you can send an email to layddi4@comcast.net.



