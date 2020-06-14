Paul Henry Caravallo
June 7, 1924 - June 2, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on June 2, 2020, five days short of his 96th birthday. He is survived by his wife of 74 years Delores Caravallo, daughter Victoria Caravallo, son Paul H Caravallo Jr and daughter-in-law Diana Caravallo, brothers Peter, Archie, Freddie, and sister Dolly. Also grandchildren James, Geoff, Jason and Jonathon Caravallo, Eric Brookey and Sonny Cacciabaudo. Preceded in death by daughter Toni Ann Brookey, brothers Sabeo, Albert, Domingo, Henry, and his sister Vivian, parents Savior, and Adeline Caravallo. Paul was a veteran of WWII and a double Purple Heart recipient. He enjoyed many years of retirement traveling with his wife to Idaho and Canada on many fishing trips and spending many relaxing winters in Desert Hot Springs CA with his wife and many friends. Paul will always be in our hearts and missed greatly by his family and friends. Due to COVID-19 interment at the Veterans Cemetery in Dixon CA will be announced at a later date. For more information, you can send an email to layddi4@comcast.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved