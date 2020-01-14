Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Joseph Wulff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Joseph Wulff passed away after a short illness on January 6, 2020. He was just shy of making his 96th birthday. Paul was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 15, 1924 to Henry and Lillian Wulff. Due to Paul's asthma the family moved to Elk Grove, California in 1937 when Paul was 13. He graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1942. Shortly thereafter he joined the United States Air Force and trained to become a flight engineer on B-29 airplanes. He used to say he flew around the world twice while in the military. Paul was very proud of his military service and often shared stories of his travels and missions over Japan. He was honorably discharged at the wars end in 1945. After he returned from the war, he was welcomed back to his old position at the State of California's Cal Trans department where he stayed for the next 42 years. He retired at 63 years young as Chief of Drafting Services, State Division of Highways. In retirement Paul enjoyed raising and showing dogs. He even had one of his Harrier's make it to the Westminster Dog Show and take Best of Show. Through the years he raised Beagles, Boxers, Yorkshire Terriers, West Highland Terriers, Great Pyrenees, as well as Suffolk sheep. He also enjoyed photography with his wife of 35 years, Roberta Bailey. They took many trips, especially up through Oregon and Idaho, to photograph the beautiful scenery. They also loved putting on dinner parties for friends and family. Paul loved to cook. His specialties were his corned beef, chili and Manhattan clam chowder. In his later years, Paul volunteered with other classmates to organize his Class of 1942 high school reunions in Elk Grove. He loved that it brought them together again after so many years apart. The family of Paul Wulff would like to thank all of the staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Elk Grove for caring for our father the past 6 months. Their loving and caring philosophy along with a sense of humor kept Paul going in a time when things for him felt uncertain. Also, a big thank you to Denise Richards who was dad's best friend for many years. Her dedication to caring for Paul was a wonderful gift and our family is truly grateful for all she did to make Paul's life better. Paul is predeceased in death by his father and mother, Henry and Lillian Wulff; his sister and brother in law, Florence and Leo Biel; his oldest son, Michael Paul Wulff; and cousin, Daniel Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Bailey; his son and daughter in law, Daniel and Cindy Wulff,; daughter and son in law, Leslie and Bill Grinsell; daughter in law, Marcia Wulff;, nieces, Ruthann Biel and Joan Ortiz; grandchildren, Christopher and Andrew Wulff, Jesse Curry; Danielle and Heather Wulff; cousins, Daniel, Doone ,and Kelly Lewis and many great grandchildren. We ask in lieu of flowers that you make a donation in Paul's name to one of your local town or city hospice organizations. They were very helpful during Paul's last days. There will be a military service for Paul Wulff on February 13th at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon at 11:30 am. The service is only 30 minutes long and we ask you to arrive 20 minutes early to allow for parking and walking to the burial site. Carpooling is always a good idea if possible. Directions to the cemetery are on the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery website.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 14, 2020

